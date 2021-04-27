PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) will report earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for PDS Biotechnology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is ($0.17). PDS Biotechnology posted earnings of ($0.39) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($0.65). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.60). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PDS Biotechnology.

Get PDS Biotechnology alerts:

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02.

Several analysts have weighed in on PDSB shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, March 11th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on PDS Biotechnology from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Saturday, April 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PDS Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDSB traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $5.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 594,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,334. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.37. PDS Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $7.30. The company has a market capitalization of $130.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDSB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 624.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 90,002 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 693.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Newman & Schimel LLC purchased a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 828,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 44,864 shares during the period. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PDS Biotechnology (PDSB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDS Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.