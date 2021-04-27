Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $295.93 Million

Brokerages predict that Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) will announce $295.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $317.30 million and the lowest is $277.79 million. Pegasystems reported sales of $265.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full year sales of $1.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pegasystems.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.34 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 19.29% and a negative net margin of 6.48%.

PEGA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Pegasystems from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Pegasystems from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.79.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total value of $827,396.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,756.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Leon Trefler sold 968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $114,727.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,074.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Pegasystems by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,985,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,625,000 after buying an additional 55,047 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,342,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,911,000 after purchasing an additional 118,035 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,243,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,729,000 after purchasing an additional 9,709 shares during the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,233,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,412,000 after purchasing an additional 173,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 733,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,680,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares during the last quarter. 47.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA traded down $1.71 on Tuesday, hitting $129.30. 1,053,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,305. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.64 and its 200 day moving average is $129.30. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of -159.63 and a beta of 1.24. Pegasystems has a 1-year low of $77.54 and a 1-year high of $148.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.60%.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

