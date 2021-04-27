Pelham Capital Ltd. Has $193.22 Million Stock Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

Pelham Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,376 shares during the quarter. RH makes up about 12.0% of Pelham Capital Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Pelham Capital Ltd. owned 1.54% of RH worth $193,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in RH by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of RH during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000.

Shares of RH stock traded up $15.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $703.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,579. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $565.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $477.36. RH has a 12-month low of $129.11 and a 12-month high of $690.00. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 87.82, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.83.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.29. RH had a return on equity of 354.62% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $812.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RH will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RH shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised RH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup began coverage on RH in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on RH from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on RH from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on RH from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $512.67.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

