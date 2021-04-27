Pelham Capital Ltd. Takes Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,464,000. Moderna accounts for 1.8% of Pelham Capital Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Pelham Capital Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Moderna as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Park Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MRNA. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $234.00 price objective (up previously from $208.00) on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $169.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.22.

Shares of Moderna stock traded up $5.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.65. 176,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,741,721. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.76 and its 200 day moving average is $128.49. The stock has a market cap of $73.16 billion, a PE ratio of -113.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.01 and a 12 month high of $189.26.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total value of $1,110,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,118.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.27, for a total transaction of $1,361,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,474,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,453,282.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,695,366 shares of company stock valued at $830,862,088 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

