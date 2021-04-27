PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Rating Reiterated by BTIG Research

BTIG Research reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PMT. TheStreet upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.21.

Shares of PMT stock opened at $19.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,978.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.02. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $20.59.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. On average, research analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.50%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 77.69%.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $28,236.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 26,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 110,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 345.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. 72.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

