Peony (PNY) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.25 Million

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. Peony has a total market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $1,534.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Peony has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One Peony coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000299 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.39 or 0.00071600 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001357 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004360 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004976 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000098 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Peony Profile

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 7,576,339 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

