PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Bank OZK

Bank OZK cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.9% of Bank OZK’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Bank OZK’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $143.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $198.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.53 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.38.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

