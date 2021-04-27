PerkinElmer (PKI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.03 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.95. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect PerkinElmer to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PKI opened at $134.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.59 and a 200-day moving average of $136.23. PerkinElmer has a one year low of $85.71 and a one year high of $162.70. The company has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total transaction of $301,052.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,526,292.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.93.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

