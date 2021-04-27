Personal CFO Solutions LLC Buys 164 Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVGW. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Calavo Growers during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Calavo Growers during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Calavo Growers during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

In related news, Director Donald M. Sanders sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Anthony Digregorio sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total transaction of $78,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,907.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,335 shares of company stock valued at $425,820. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CVGW opened at $79.11 on Tuesday. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.42 and a 12 month high of $85.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.42 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $220.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVGW. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Calavo Growers from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Calavo Growers from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.25.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.