Personal CFO Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 1,589 Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 14.3% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Tetra Tech by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

TTEK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital upped their price target on Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.14.

TTEK opened at $131.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 41.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.00. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.83 and a 1-year high of $144.77.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $605.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.67 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 20.86%.

In other news, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $540,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 6,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.24, for a total value of $912,269.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,288.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,631 shares of company stock worth $3,973,242. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.