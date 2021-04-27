Personal CFO Solutions LLC Makes New $223,000 Investment in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,030 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,178,401.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $77.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.29. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $88.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.65 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 23.09%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FANG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $46.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.29.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.