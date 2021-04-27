Personal CFO Solutions LLC Purchases 8,498 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 51.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,948 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,498 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BBR Partners LLC raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 21,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 75,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 13,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SAN. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, HSBC raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.50.

Shares of SAN opened at $3.49 on Tuesday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $3.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. The stock has a market cap of $60.52 billion, a PE ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.36.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Banco Santander had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.0081 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

