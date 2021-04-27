Personal CFO Solutions LLC Takes $204,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VO opened at $233.78 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $141.01 and a 12 month high of $234.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $224.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.14.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.