PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Sets New 1-Year High at $27.48

Shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.48 and last traded at $27.48, with a volume of 3318 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.74 and its 200-day moving average is $21.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.14 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 11.73%. As a group, analysts expect that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other PGT Innovations news, Director William J. Morgan sold 14,336 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $375,459.84. Also, VP Brent Boydston sold 15,267 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $365,033.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,177.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,603 shares of company stock valued at $979,194 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in PGT Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI)

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

