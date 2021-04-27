PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Sets New 1-Year High at $27.48

Shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.48 and last traded at $27.48, with a volume of 3318 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.57.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.74 and its 200-day moving average is $21.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
In other PGT Innovations news, Director William J. Morgan sold 14,336 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $375,459.84. Also, VP Brent Boydston sold 15,267 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $365,033.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,177.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,603 shares of company stock valued at $979,194 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in PGT Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI)
PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.
