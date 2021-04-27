Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) Insider Sells C$14,935.00 in Stock

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) insider Robert Disbrow sold 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total value of C$14,935.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,753,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,497,770.45.

Robert Disbrow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 29th, Robert Disbrow bought 100,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,000.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Robert Disbrow sold 300,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.29, for a total value of C$87,000.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Robert Disbrow bought 100,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,500.00.

Shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock traded up C$0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,782. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 612.28. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.12 and a 12-month high of C$0.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$102.26 million and a P/E ratio of -1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.27 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.27.

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$31.29 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “na” rating and issued a C$0.50 target price (up previously from C$0.30) on shares of Pine Cliff Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

About Pine Cliff Energy

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

