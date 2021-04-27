Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. Acquires 149 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.15. 11,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,694. The company has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.09 and a 52-week high of $212.21.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.48%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LHX. Robert W. Baird lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.46.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

