Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Lowered to “Peer Perform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $167.00 price objective on the oil and gas development company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $188.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PXD. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Johnson Rice reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $172.03.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $148.98 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $73.51 and a fifty-two week high of $169.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

In related news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $587,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,697,545.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.76, for a total value of $248,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,293.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 22,506 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 369,351 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $42,080,000 after purchasing an additional 138,139 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,332,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 296,632 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $33,783,000 after purchasing an additional 17,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

