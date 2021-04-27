Piper Sandler Comments on Central Valley Community Bancorp’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research note issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.39. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 22.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

NASDAQ:CVCY opened at $19.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.36 million, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.23 and a twelve month high of $21.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 286.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 29.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $344,000. Institutional investors own 45.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total transaction of $39,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,122.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.06% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from Central Valley Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.67%.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

