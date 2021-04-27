Piper Sandler Comments on Great Southern Bancorp, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Great Southern Bancorp in a research note issued on Sunday, April 25th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.10. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of GSBC stock opened at $56.19 on Tuesday. Great Southern Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.62 and a 1 year high of $60.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.24 million, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.24. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 9.63%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. 44.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.46%.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

