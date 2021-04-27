Piper Sandler Weighs in on First Financial Bankshares, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFIN)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for First Financial Bankshares in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.37. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ FY2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 38.10%.

FFIN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Truist lifted their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of FFIN opened at $48.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 0.96. First Financial Bankshares has a 12 month low of $23.99 and a 12 month high of $51.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 42.98%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 55,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 33,544 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,340,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 253,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,179,000 after buying an additional 106,308 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 20,366 shares in the last quarter. 48.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

