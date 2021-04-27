Piper Sandler Weighs in on MarketAxess Holdings Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2021

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for MarketAxess in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.98 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.05. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $545.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.06 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MKTX. Raymond James dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $575.00 to $538.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $570.67.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $505.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $519.83 and its 200-day moving average is $539.74. MarketAxess has a one year low of $425.02 and a one year high of $606.45. The firm has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.59 and a beta of 0.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKTX. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the third quarter worth $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the first quarter worth $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total transaction of $10,376,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 785,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,560,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.32, for a total value of $143,080.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,704,627.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,750 shares of company stock worth $13,795,995 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.89%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Earnings History and Estimates for MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit