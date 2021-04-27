Piper Sandler Weighs in on MarketAxess Holdings Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for MarketAxess in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.98 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.05. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $545.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.06 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MKTX. Raymond James dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $575.00 to $538.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $570.67.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $505.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $519.83 and its 200-day moving average is $539.74. MarketAxess has a one year low of $425.02 and a one year high of $606.45. The firm has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.59 and a beta of 0.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKTX. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the third quarter worth $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the first quarter worth $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total transaction of $10,376,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 785,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,560,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.32, for a total value of $143,080.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,704,627.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,750 shares of company stock worth $13,795,995 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.89%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

