Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

Plains All American Pipeline has decreased its dividend by 53.9% over the last three years.

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $9.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.22. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $12.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.42). Plains All American Pipeline had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. Research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PAA. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.89.

Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

