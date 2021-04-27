Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) will report earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Plains GP’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Plains GP reported earnings per share of $7.68 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 97.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.77. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Plains GP.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.33). Plains GP had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAGP. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on Plains GP from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Plains GP in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Shares of Plains GP stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $9.55. 2,056,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,950,691. Plains GP has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $12.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.46 and a 200 day moving average of $8.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,399,355 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,673,000 after purchasing an additional 69,037 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,578,208 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,686,000 after purchasing an additional 389,100 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,732,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,535,000 after purchasing an additional 443,933 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 192.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,028,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 230.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,681,094 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,905 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

