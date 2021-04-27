Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Plug Power from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Plug Power from $88.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.88.

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $29.29 on Monday. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $75.49. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of -88.76 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.08.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. The business had revenue of $139.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,881,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 252.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,398,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $284,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015,971 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,161,335 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,599,242,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007,080 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,871,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,076 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 677.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,281,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

