PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Stock Price Down 4.7%

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) shares traded down 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.35 and last traded at $33.35. 488 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 153,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.29.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $4.80. Equities analysts anticipate that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thilo Schroeder sold 35,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total value of $1,179,361.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leila Alland sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $135,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $135,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 298,481 shares of company stock valued at $10,184,488 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP)

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

