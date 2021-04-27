Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Polaris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.85. Polaris reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 609.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Polaris will report full year earnings of $8.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.63 to $9.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $9.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.08 to $9.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Polaris.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. Polaris’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PII. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Polaris from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist raised their price target on Polaris from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Polaris from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.18.

Shares of Polaris stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $144.24. 29,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 423.21 and a beta of 2.05. Polaris has a 52 week low of $62.09 and a 52 week high of $147.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 39.87%.

In related news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,714 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $1,030,204.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,542,524.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Dougherty sold 16,109 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,255,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,977,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,023 shares of company stock valued at $22,175,616. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PII. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Polaris during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Polaris during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Polaris during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in Polaris during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Polaris during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

