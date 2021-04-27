Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 100.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

In other news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,714 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $1,030,204.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,524.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael D. Dougherty sold 16,109 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,255,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,977,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,023 shares of company stock valued at $22,175,616 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

PII opened at $144.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.73 and a 200-day moving average of $112.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 439.15 and a beta of 2.05. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.09 and a 1-year high of $147.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently 39.87%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PII. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Polaris from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Polaris from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.18.

Polaris Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.