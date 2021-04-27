Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Sets New 12-Month High at $62.50

Shares of Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$62.50 and last traded at C$62.54, with a volume of 22366 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$60.44.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PBL. Canaccord Genuity raised Pollard Banknote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Cormark raised their price objective on Pollard Banknote from C$25.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Pollard Banknote from C$41.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Get Pollard Banknote alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$52.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$36.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.68 billion and a PE ratio of 47.22.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$103.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$111.30 million. Research analysts forecast that Pollard Banknote Limited will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Pollard Banknote’s dividend payout ratio is 12.50%.

In other Pollard Banknote news, Senior Officer Jennifer Doris Westbury sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.00, for a total transaction of C$275,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$55,650.

About Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL)

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Pollard Banknote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pollard Banknote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.