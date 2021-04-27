Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Williams Capital

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Williams Capital in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

POR has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.70.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $50.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $31.96 and a 12-month high of $51.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.28.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.33 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 62,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 27,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 6,963 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 203,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after acquiring an additional 64,954 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 51.8% during the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.