Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Shares Sold by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Post were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Post by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,505,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,046,000 after purchasing an additional 176,359 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Post by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,931,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,101,000 after acquiring an additional 772,169 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the fourth quarter worth $57,717,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Post by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 223,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,566,000 after acquiring an additional 13,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Post by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Post stock opened at $113.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.99 and its 200-day moving average is $99.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.35. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.38 and a 1 year high of $113.61. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,769.74 and a beta of 0.71.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Post had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $140,440.30. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

POST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Post from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Post presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.11.

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

