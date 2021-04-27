PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $354.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.65 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH opened at $61.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.98 and a beta of 1.34. PotlatchDeltic has a 12-month low of $29.12 and a 12-month high of $63.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 205.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

In other PotlatchDeltic news, Director Michael J. Covey sold 18,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $971,907.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 6,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $273,557.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,619,553 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

