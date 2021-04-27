Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target Increased to C$40.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$38.50 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$37.30.
TSE POW opened at C$35.03 on Monday. Power Co. of Canada has a 1-year low of C$18.79 and a 1-year high of C$35.12. The company has a current ratio of 17.90, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.78 billion and a PE ratio of 11.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$33.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.31.
About Power Co. of Canada
Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.
Further Reading: Cost of Debt
Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.