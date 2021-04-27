Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target Increased to C$40.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$38.50 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$37.30.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

TSE POW opened at C$35.03 on Monday. Power Co. of Canada has a 1-year low of C$18.79 and a 1-year high of C$35.12. The company has a current ratio of 17.90, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.78 billion and a PE ratio of 11.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$33.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.31.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The financial services provider reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$17.95 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.