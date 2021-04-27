PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) PT Raised to $193.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $185.00 to $193.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Vertical Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of PPG Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $159.17.

PPG stock opened at $173.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $176.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.14. The firm has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 34.73%.

In other PPG Industries news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,759,937.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $646,570,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,396,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,210,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,349 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,117,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $305,378,000 after purchasing an additional 671,287 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,792,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 243.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 243,508 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,119,000 after purchasing an additional 172,686 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

