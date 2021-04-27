PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) Shares Gap Down to $16.70

PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.70, but opened at $14.89. PQ Group shares last traded at $15.20, with a volume of 8,408 shares trading hands.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on PQG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of PQ Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of PQ Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.91 and its 200-day moving average is $14.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 44.63 and a beta of 0.90.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in PQ Group during the third quarter worth about $112,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in PQ Group during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in PQ Group by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in PQ Group by 37.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in PQ Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.
PQ Group Company Profile (NYSE:PQG)
PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.
See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for PQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.