PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) Shares Gap Down to $16.70

PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.70, but opened at $14.89. PQ Group shares last traded at $15.20, with a volume of 8,408 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PQG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of PQ Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of PQ Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.91 and its 200-day moving average is $14.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 44.63 and a beta of 0.90.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.49. PQ Group had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $281.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PQ Group Holdings Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in PQ Group during the third quarter worth about $112,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in PQ Group during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in PQ Group by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in PQ Group by 37.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in PQ Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

PQ Group Company Profile (NYSE:PQG)

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

