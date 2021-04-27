Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Now Covered by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Praxis Precision Medicines from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.33.

NASDAQ PRAX opened at $31.18 on Monday. Praxis Precision Medicines has a one year low of $23.90 and a one year high of $60.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.91.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.49). On average, analysts predict that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,127,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,607,000.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

