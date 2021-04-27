Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) PT Raised to C$44.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$44.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PD. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$40.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. National Bankshares raised Precision Drilling from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$32.50 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Precision Drilling to an outperform rating and set a C$40.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$33.07.

Shares of TSE:PD opened at C$30.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$30.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$26.08. Precision Drilling has a 1-year low of C$9.80 and a 1-year high of C$36.18. The stock has a market cap of C$410.16 million and a PE ratio of -2.78.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C($2.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($2.90) by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$201.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$199.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post -5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

