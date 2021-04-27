Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.73% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is a clinical-stage precision oncology company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers with high unmet need. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is based in Wilmington, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PRLD. Barclays started coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prelude Therapeutics from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prelude Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

PRLD opened at $36.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.63. Prelude Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $95.38.

In other news, EVP Christopher Pierce sold 828 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $33,186.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,486.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David J. Mauro sold 25,000 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $772,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $772,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,198 shares of company stock worth $1,409,631.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

About Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

