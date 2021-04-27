Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $564,000 Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Ares Management by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Management by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Ares Management by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Ares Management by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARES opened at $54.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $31.37 and a 52 week high of $59.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.94. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Ares Management had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $406.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 112.57%.

In related news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 45,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total transaction of $2,351,479.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 197,194 shares of company stock worth $10,172,923 in the last 90 days. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ARES shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

