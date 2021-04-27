Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $601,000 Stake in Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) by 216.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,305 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Translate Bio were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TBIO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Translate Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Translate Bio by 205.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 91,084 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Translate Bio by 319.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 35,695 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Translate Bio by 140.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 18,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Translate Bio by 35.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 26,861 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBIO opened at $21.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 0.96. Translate Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $34.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.39.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TBIO. Truist cut Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet raised Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Translate Bio from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Translate Bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Translate Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.36.

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

