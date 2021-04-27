Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $611,000 Stock Position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,587 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the third quarter worth about $234,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the fourth quarter worth about $553,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 2,554.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Pegasystems by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,342,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,911,000 after buying an additional 118,035 shares during the period. 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pegasystems news, SVP Leon Trefler sold 968 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $114,727.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,074.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total transaction of $827,396.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,756.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PEGA opened at $131.01 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.44 and its 200 day moving average is $129.30. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.35 and a 12-month high of $148.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.74 and a beta of 1.24.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 19.29%. The business had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.34 million. On average, analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -9.60%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PEGA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pegasystems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.79.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

