Principal Financial Group Inc. Makes New $541,000 Investment in Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,162,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ONTX. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 129.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 114,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64,517 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 3,020.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 331,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 320,429 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONTX stock opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $1.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.03.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 161.10% and a negative net margin of 11,997.55%. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. Analysts forecast that Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Onconova Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.33.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. The company has proprietary targeted anti-cancer agents designed to disrupt specific cellular pathways that are important for cancer cell proliferation. Its novel proprietary multi-kinase inhibitor ON 123300 to target CDK4/6 and other tyrosine kinases.

