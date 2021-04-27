Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 327,172 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 84.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327,172 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Qurate Retail by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Qurate Retail by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 51,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. raised its holdings in Qurate Retail by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 10,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 102,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

QRTEA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on Qurate Retail in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

Shares of QRTEA stock opened at $12.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.03. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $13.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.79. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

