Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,784 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,784 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RPRX. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,213,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,080,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329,123 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 40.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RPRX opened at $44.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 10.31 and a quick ratio of 10.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.71. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1-year low of $34.80 and a 1-year high of $56.50.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $572.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.89.

In other Royalty Pharma news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $4,694,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,410. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry A. Fernandez bought 25,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,203,531.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,029.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 339,198 shares of company stock worth $15,556,801. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

