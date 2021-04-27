Principal Financial Group Inc. Takes $512,000 Position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 134.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 44,802 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 211.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 137,780 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 1,494.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 139,959 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 1,045.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 34,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CNST opened at $22.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 2.80. Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $50.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.31. The company has a current ratio of 15.81, a quick ratio of 15.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CNST shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.88.

In other Constellation Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Emma Reeve sold 6,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $235,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,776. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Group L. P. Column sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,270 shares of company stock worth $756,093. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Profile

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib.

