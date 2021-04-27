Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 5,714 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $9,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MBB. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 24,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,017,000. Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 25,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after buying an additional 10,595 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period.

NASDAQ MBB opened at $108.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.55 and a 200-day moving average of $109.63. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $108.10 and a 52 week high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

