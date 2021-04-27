Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,650 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $7,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 593,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,291,000 after acquiring an additional 53,556 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,237 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,376,000. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,582,000.

Shares of SLYV stock opened at $83.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.47. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $39.17 and a 12 month high of $87.99.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

