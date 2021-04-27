Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,118 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $9,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPIB. Motco acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $371,000.

JPIB stock opened at $51.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.31 and a 200 day moving average of $51.39.

