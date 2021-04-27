Private Advisor Group LLC Has $10.66 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 30.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,775 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,194 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $10,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 510 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Stryker by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH grew its position in shares of Stryker by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 1,752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LP grew its position in shares of Stryker by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 1,043 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist increased their target price on Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.05.

NYSE SYK opened at $265.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.54, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $171.75 and a one year high of $268.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $245.79 and its 200-day moving average is $236.71.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.51%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

