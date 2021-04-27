Private Advisor Group LLC Has $11.46 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $11,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 260,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,230,000 after buying an additional 27,387 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,993,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,873,000 after buying an additional 247,331 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $104.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.13. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40.

