Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 226,899 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 46.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,899 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $7,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPTS. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $30.67 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $30.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.66 and its 200 day moving average is $30.68.

